NEWPORT—Deputies Alison Brooks and Colby Franco were dispatched to the intersection of Mineral Street and Woodlawn Avenue concerning a vehicle accident with injuries Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, they observed a green Toyota Echo sitting in the middle of the intersection and a Newport Police Department cruiser that had crashed into a home at 227 Mineral Street.
Deputies made contact with Newport City Patrolman Jordan Douglas who said he was running emergency traffic to a call when he was struck by the Toyota operated by Bryan Shubert, 26, Del Rio, who disregarded the stop sign at the intersection. Ptl. Douglas sustained injuries and was transported to the Newport Medical Center for further treatment.
Deputy Franco spoke with Shubert who admitted that his music was too loud and he did not hear the sirens. Shubert was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving.
