COCKE COUNTY—Last Friday, the Prevention Alliance of Cocke County (PACC) held a virtual meeting to discuss future plans for action in the county. The alliance, boasting members such as former Chief Deputy Derrick Woods, is made up of volunteers who live or work in Cocke County.
Among these volunteers is Chris Smith, the Drug-Free Communities Program Director for WestCare Foundation of Tennessee in Dandridge, who led the meeting. WestCare provides resources for people suffering from substance abuse or issues such as Homelessness and Domestic Violence in Hancock, Cocke, Jefferson, Morgan, and Roane counties.
Smith spoke to the Plain Talk about the goals for the PACC, focusing first on evaluating their capacity. The PACC is still in the organizing phase, and Smith says that knowing what is feasible is the first step.
Smith shared that if people want to help the PACC in their work, time is more valuable than money.
“We’re just getting started with getting our name out into the community,” Smith said. “Right now we need volunteers more than we need funding.”
The PACC was named a Drug Free Communities Grant recipient in 2021, giving them access to up to $125,000 per year, for five years, through the federal Drug Free Communities (DFC) support program.
The DFC support program is facilitated by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and serves counties across the nation each year.
Regarding PACC’s outreach goals, Smith emphasized that every county’s situation is different, and a program that might see great success in a larger county might not play out as expected in a place like Cocke County.
Because of that, the PACC plans to gather as much information about the community as possible, including a survey of the attitudes of local youth towards drug and alcohol use, in order to lay out a more in-depth road map for the program’s future.
“Local problems need local solutions,” Smith said, repeating what has become something of a mantra for the PACC.
“We don’t have a silver bullet that’s going to solve all of our problems for us.”
Right now, Smith says the PACC is working closely with WestCare to get organized and to get the word out about their work in the community. Smith stressed that a big goal for the alliance is to drive a shift in the outside perception of Cocke County, especially in relation to drugs and alcohol. The PACC is in early plans to host Family Fun Nights, Town Hall meetings, and other community events to spread the word, as well as appearances at other events, such as the Popcorn Sutton Jam in June.
Former CCSO Chief Deputy Derrick Woods, who Smith called the “unofficial chair” of the PACC, also spoke with the Plain Talk regarding his involvement.
“I came on board when I was still in law enforcement, and when I left the Sheriff’s Department, I stayed on with the PACC without question. In my time in law enforcement, we did a lot of work to help take dealers off the street and to provide rehab to those who needed it. Now I’m still a partner to law enforcement, and I’m still affected by drugs in my job. It affects everyone, and it’s not just the illegal drugs,” Woods said.
The PACC is still in its early years, and with access to the DFC grant, the future looks bright.
“I’d love nothing more than to work myself out of a job, and for this coalition to be free-standing without my help, one day,” Smith said.
