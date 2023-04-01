On the same day that the Food and Drug Administration announced it was giving approval for Narcan to be sold over the counter — though it will be several months before it is available without a prescription — five female inmates potentially had their lives saved by quick intervention and an ample supply of Narcan.
Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball on Thursday called it the single largest overdose event at the jail since he became sheriff and quite possibly in his 22 years with the sheriff’s office.
One inmate, who was brought in on multiple charges on Wednesday, has been charged with being responsible for bringing in contraband into the jail.
Having originally been charged with six counts, including possession of schedule I narcotics, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule IV narcotics, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Ella Ellison, 51, is now facing an additional felony charge of introduction of contraband.
Additionally, current inmate Amanda Pope, 30, has been charged with criminal conspiracy related to receiving the contraband. She had previously been arrested for theft of property and probation violation out of Claiborne County, North Carolina, and transferred to Cocke County Jail on March 23.
Ball said Thursday it’s believed Ellison “took a little bathroom break when she was in her cell and apparently pulled out the (drug from her person) and handed it to another inmate.” He said when she was brought in she was searched, put in her uniform and put in a cell.
Cocke County Jail does not have a body scanner which would have potentially revealed any contraband hidden on the inmate. Ball said Josh Hartsell, chief of corrections, has made a grant request for a body scanner, which is pending.
The incident Wednesday was responded to by several agencies according to Ball, including nurses in the facility, correction officers, Newport Fire Department, Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Priority Ambulance and outside county ambulance services.
“Nursing staff, corrections officers quickly got inside the cell and were able to Narcan them,” he said. “We went through 17 Narcan nasal sprays and the nursing staff used three injections.”
Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a fast-acting nasal spray that counteracts the potentially fatal interactions of heroin and fentanyl.
“If the jail hadn’t been on its feet, and the nursing staff, this would have been a different ending. You would have had a really bad situation,” Ball said.
Ball said all the inmates were quickly revived but three were transported to the hospital as a precautionary matter. As of Thursday afternoon, all but one have been returned to the jail and all are expected to make a full recovery.
According to Ball, all five of the inmates who overdosed had drug charges or had known drug histories.
It is believed the drug was ingested by the inmates through the nasal cavity as a powdery substance was found along with some paraphernalia, but no syringes.
A report from the Newport Police Department filed by Officers Jessy Burgess and Paul Webber paints a stark image of the scene upon their arrival after being dispatched to the jail on reports of the overdoses.
Burgess reports upon arrival he noticed four women lying on the floor in need of Narcan. He states he gave a dose to a jail employee to administer to one of the women and another to a second employee, who were taken to Newport Medical Center for treatment.
Weber identified four unconscious women, Amanda Pope, Jessica Davis, Angela Nunnery and Melissa Potts, all lying in the hallway. He reports a fifth female inmate, April Stokely, was unconscious in her cell and was being treated by corrections officials.
Weber reports he rendered aid to Pope in the form of Narcan and sternum rubs at which point she regained consciousness.
Ellison, who is charged with bringing the contraband into the jail, was not one of the overdosing inmates. She was originally arrested Wednesday by NPD, which responded to a report of a woman, Ellison, passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of Price Less Foods.
After Ellison was awakened by an officer knocking on her window, she was checked for warrants and was found to have active warrants out of Cocke County for multiple narcotic charges.
A consented search, per the report, found a small, black pouch with a black storage box that contained 5.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally a small plastic baggie with suspected .4 grams of heroin, .6 grams of suspected marijuana and four white pills of Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone Bitartrate 325 mg were found.
According to the report, Ellison was initially taken by ambulance to Newport Medical Center for evaluation because she said she felt like she was going to have a seizure. Once she was discharged, she was placed under arrest and transferred to the Cocke County Jail.
While a body scanner may have helped to prevent Wednesday’s incident, Ball said there is no way to consistently keep contraband from entering the jail.
“We tell the corrections officers do your cell checks, do the best you can,” Ball said. “There is not a jail in the United States of America that does not have drugs in it. You cannot stop contraband coming in the facility.
“We’ve got holes in the wall, they’ve dug all the way to outside the wall, Ball said, specifically addressing Cocke County Jail. “We’ve put up fences, we’re fixing things on the roof. We’ve caught people on the roof. If you can confine the jail and completely cut the public out, you have a better chance of the public not bringing in things. But you still have trustees and you still have work release in the inmate population.”
