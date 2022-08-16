NEWPORT—The Newport City School Board met on Monday for its August meeting.
The board approved opportunities for all staff to receive a bonus this year, and teachers have an additional opportunity to receive a bonus.
All full-time staff members receive the option to choose between two extra personal days to use during the 2022-2023 school year or a $300 (minus benefits) bonus. Part-time staff have a choice of one extra personal day to use or a $150 (minus benefits) bonus. This is an incentive that the board has presented this year and in years past to acknowledge that they are “aware that it takes all of the staff to make the school successful.”
The board also approved a stipend for teachers who receive certain scores on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS). This will give individual teachers who score a 5 on the TVAAS a $1,000 (minus benefits) bonus. Teachers who score a 4 on the TVAAS will receive a $800 (minus benefits) bonus.
The board also voted on 18 Administrative Procedures from the Tennessee School Board Association, regarding everything from remote instruction to Veteran’s Day as an unpaid holiday to Suicide Prevention Contact Information, and nearly everything in between.
Along with procedures, the board unanimously approved over 20 travel requests, from just four individuals. These travel requests are for various conferences, meetings, and professional development events and mostly take place between now and Christmas.
Requests for fundraising for the Pre-K through second grade resource class, cheerleaders, and the new cooking class were all also approved, along with the use of the building for both the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts to have a “Meet and Greet” night for parents.
All votes from the August meeting were unanimous across the board.
The September board meeting has been moved and is scheduled to be September 12.
