The Cocke County School System and Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition are partnering on a new statewide initiative to accelerate early learning outcomes and close achievement and opportunity gaps for children in Cocke County birth through third grade.
A virtual Town Hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 25, from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm to discuss needs in Cocke County. It is critical that parents, childcare providers, school officials and teachers, and community members attend this meeting.
Please contact Kathy Holt at holtk@cocke.k12.tn.us or 423-623-1987 for more information. Additional information is also available on the Cocke County School System and the Cocke County Partnership/C-5 websites.
