The Newport Regional Planning Commission voted on Tuesday to recommend rezoning property at 108 West Sequoyah Drive for the construction of a Zaxby’s restaurant.
Robert Harrison is a commercial real estate broker representing the buyer, Toby Strange. Harrison explained that the additional property was needed because Zaxby’s locations now have a double drive through.
“We need that additional depth to create that double drive through,” he explained.
It was pointed out that the developer has already committed to a privacy fence and creating a buffer of greenery to separate the restaurant from the residential area.
The project will include the former Marathon station and the former A to Z Rental property.
Community Development Director Gary Carver said that the resident in the area who had concerns was supportive of the project. He said that the buffer and privacy fence should help resolve any concerns.
Harrison pointed out that there had been concerns about water runoff at Sequoyah Drive, but he had spoken with the engineer who said that there will be landscaping and a less impervious surface, which in turn, will reduce water runoff.
Burlin Allen is the real estate agent representing the property owner, Sharon Bryant.
Strange has four Zaxby’s locations in the area, and has been active in the development of about 10 locations.
Upon the recommendation of Carver, the planning commission voted to recommend the rezoning of 108 Sequoyah Drive from R-1 to C-3 for the Zaxby’s project. The recommendation will be sent to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration.
In other business, the commission approved a preliminary plat for the new road to replace Oliver Cromwell Drive near the Ole Smoky Distillery warehouses. The project, which will be completely funded by Ole Smoky Distillery, has been discussed at several meetings. The attorney representing Ole Smoky, Jeff Greene, will bring in the final plat for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.