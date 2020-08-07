NEWPORT—A Newport man with a lengthy criminal history is back behind bars after a search warrant was executed on Monday, Aug. 3.
The Cocke County Sheriff Office identified the male as Spencer Eugene Grooms, 30, Keener Road. Grooms is facing charges of possession of schedule I, aggravated domestic assault, theft under $1,000, violation of court order and evading arrest.
On Monday, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and the Newport Police Department executed a search warrant at 4-Star Auto, located at 421 Cosby Highway, with the intentions of apprehending a wanted male subject.
Lt. Max Laughter said that he and other deputies located the male in question, identified as Grooms, and placed him under arrest without incident.
According to the report, Grooms was found in possession of several baggies that contained suspected heroin. The heroin weighed approximately 5.1 grams. Deputies also located $416 that was believed to be the profit from selling heroin.
Grooms’ arrest comes nearly a week after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit.
Det. Lt. Michael Whitmer observed Grooms traveling on Highway 73 near Banks Road. Before Whitmer activated his emergency lights, Grooms accelerated and continued towards Hartford Road.
Grooms lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole near the intersection of Hartford Road and Greasy Cove Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the accident and issued other warrants.
Grooms was airlifted to UT Medical Center, but was later discharged.
Grooms had other outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, theft under $1,000 and violation of a court order after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Brittany Reese, at a residence on Jayce Way. He also stole money from her in June.
The assault occurred one day after Grooms was released from the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Grooms was escorted back to the Cocke County Jail Annex on Monday where he is being held without bond.
