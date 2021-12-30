It’s out with the old and in with blue, as Tennesseans will have a new license plate in the new year. The state is moving away from its green mountain design to a new blue license with white text and Tennessee’s three-star emblem displayed in the center.
State law requires the reissuing of a new license design at least every eight years, but the green one first introduced by former Gov. Phil Bredesen is 2006 has been essentially unchanged over the past 15 years.
In September, Gov. Bill Lee’s office asked the public to vote on four new designs in a contest to determine the new plate. His administration said the winning license design received 42% of the 300,000 total votes cast.
The new tag will also display the words “Tennessee” and “Volunteer State” as well as the website “TNvacation.com,” as required by law. New plates will be available online and in-person beginning January 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.