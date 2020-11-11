NEWPORT—The Kiwanis Club of Newport, celebrating its 100th Anniversary, will hold its annual Beans-N-Cornbread Fall Supper this Monday, November 16, at West End Baptist Church (new location).
This year, the Beans-N-Cornbread Supper will be a drive-thru, curbside pickup event, lasting from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the West End Baptist Church gym parking lot, located at 116 West End Street behind the CO-OP.
Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased curbside in the parking lot or in advance from any Kiwanian. Each drive-thru meal comes with beans, cornbread, fixins, drink and dessert.
All proceeds go toward helping the children of Cocke County. Each year, the Kiwanis Club of Newport awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to students from Cocke County and Cosby High Schools and participates in numerous community events to benefit children of all ages in Cocke County.
The Kiwanis Club of Newport thanks the community for their support of the annual Beans-N-Cornbread supper.
