Local physical therapist, Dr. Megan Stinson, was chosen to speak and teach to the nation’s top cash-based physical therapists at an event in Denver, Colorado, and then invited to speak again at PTBizCon 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stinson is co-owner and operator of Stinson and Voss Physical Therapy in Newport.
Stinson and Voss Physical Therapy opened in 2021 in Newport as a partnership between Stinson and Dr. Kaitlyn Voss.
“It was a great honor to be selected to speak at these events and to these large groups,” Stinson explained. “Especially to be a small clinic selected from all the applicants, it was a really huge achievement. We currently have three employees, including a physical therapist assistant, an occupational therapist (OT) and an administrative assistant.
“Our clients-patients reach their goals faster with fewer visits and less dedicated time in our office,” she said. “We have a cash-based physical therapy practice, which means that we work for the patients and not the insurance companies. Because this is the case, all of our patients have one-on-one care every visit. Each plan is specialized to that patient. We are also able to evaluate and treat each patient without restrictions from the insurance company, so we know that they will receive exactly what they need at every visit. There is never a concern for an insurance-based lapse in care.”
Stinson has almost 20 years of experience in physical therapy. She said she sees her work as a mission field and serves God by serving others through physical therapy.
She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville (UTK) and her doctorate in physical therapy from Belmont University in 2007.
She has been recognized for her efforts and dedication to her profession. In 2007, she received the first Special Recognition award from the Belmont School of Physical Therapy. In 2010, she was chosen as one of the American Physical Therapy Association’s Emerging Leaders. Then, in 2015, she was recognized for her achievements and service by receiving the Outstanding Alumni of the Year Award from Belmont University. She also served as the keynote speaker for the doctoral program’s hooding ceremony.
Stinson has diverse work experience, having worked in acute care hospitals, intensive care units, Vanderbilt Sports Medicine, Vanderbilt University’s Dayani Center and owning and managing a multi-disciplinary facility for outpatient pediatrics and orthopedics.
Her first presentation was in Denver, Colorado, to about 40 physical therapists. After that presentation, she was invited to present at PT BizCon Live 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. At PT BizCon she taught more than 150 physical therapists who were searching for a better way to provide care to patients.
“I have been blessed to teach and mentor professionals from across the country,” she said. “I love to present, teach and mentor. I love to network with other healthcare professionals and learn from those who are much smarter than little ole me.”
Later this year, Stinson hopes to be presenting to 400 to 500 multidisciplinary healthcare professionals in Clearwater Beach, Florida. She is also taking clients for teaching, coaching and a cash-based mentoring program. She is also authoring two books — one for Stinson and Voss Physical Therapy — and the other will teach the cash-based healthcare model for other professionals.
Stinson and her husband have been married almost 20 years. She has two sons, Daniel and Ethan. They live on a family farm that produces various agricultural products.
They are active members of First Baptist Church of Newport.
