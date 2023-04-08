Dr. Megan Stinson

Dr. Megan Stinson is shown presenting at PT BizCon Live 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was selected from a number of applicants. She is co-owner of Stinson and Voss Physical Therapy in Newport.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Local physical therapist, Dr. Megan Stinson, was chosen to speak and teach to the nation’s top cash-based physical therapists at an event in Denver, Colorado, and then invited to speak again at PTBizCon 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stinson is co-owner and operator of Stinson and Voss Physical Therapy in Newport.

Stinson and Voss Physical Therapy opened in 2021 in Newport as a partnership between Stinson and Dr. Kaitlyn Voss.

