HARTFORD—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred after a van reportedly fell on top of a Newport man on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The victim was identified as Brian Max Eastman, 34, East Broadway Street.
On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 437 concerning the incident.
Upon arrival, Lt. David Moriarty observed Dawn Sutton, 33, Old Highway 411, attempting to pull Eastman out from under the vehicle.
Deputies spoke with Sutton, who said Eastman was attempting to fix the vehicle for an acquaintance when the van reportedly fell on top of him.
Emergency personnel from the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and started CPR, but Eastman could not be revived.
Det. Lt. Chris Barnes was notified to investigate the incident.
