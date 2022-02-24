A lawsuit backed by the Tennessee Democratic Party seeks to block new redistricting maps for the state House and Senate, arguing Republican lawmakers who drew the maps violated the state Constitution to keep a firm grip on their partisan advantages.
The challenge filed in Davidson County Chancery Court by three voters Wednesday is the first over state lawmakers' once-a-decade redistricting process. It claims Republicans, who hold supermajorities in both chambers, divided more counties than needed in the House to create districts with roughly equal populations, and numbered the Senate districts incorrectly. Republicans have argued their map-making work falls in line with state and federal requirements.
