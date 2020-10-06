NEWPORT—County Budget and Finance Committee members met Monday afternoon where they reviewed a state recommended fund balance policy.
Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, presented committee members with a sample version of the policy provided by CTAS (County Technical Assistance Service).
The policy would call for a minimum amount to be maintained in the county’s unassigned fund balance in the general fund as well as the general debt service fund.
If implemented the policy would allow the county to perform an annual review of the fund balance reserve amounts.
Committee member and County Legislative Body vice-chair Norman Smith was concerned about the ramifications of implementing the policy and being unable to adhere to it by the end of the fiscal year.
Clay Blazer, CLB chair and committee member, said the county usually exceeds estimates in terms of annual revenue.
McGaha said the policy could set the balances at a specific percent of dollar amount.
The sample policy can be modified in various ways to meet Cocke County’s needs.
Blazer said $250,000 would cover most major issues the county would face, but that may not be the case 10 years from now.
“In almost any year $250,000 would take care of most of the major issues the county may have. Ten years from now $250,000 may not be the same. The annual review will help if we need to increase that amount,” Blazer said.
The county’s debt service fund had a total of just over $6 million before the current fiscal year.
The new budget cycle did not add to that amount, but instead drew from it to balance the budget.
McGaha said around $1.1 million was borrowed from debt service to balance various line items while also increasing funds for the county landfill.
Another item reviewed by the committee was a preliminary budget calendar for 2021-2022.
The calendar follows the same outline as the previous year.
In February of 2021 letters will be sent to elected officials and department heads seeking budget proposals for the new fiscal year.
The deadline for those budgets to be submitted will be in the month of March 2021.
McGaha hopes that commissioners will pass a 2021-22 budget before the end of June.
During the meeting the committee approved several budget transfers and amendments for the county and county school system.
Those will now go before the full CLB for approval.
The County Budget and Finance Committee will meet again on Monday, November 2 at 4 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.
