The Cocke County Partnership is excited to announce its new role as anchor institute for C-5, the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition. As the anchor institute, the Cocke County Partnership, in collaboration with Save the Children US Programs and Advocacy, will support the implementation, staffing needs, and housing of the Rural Accelerator Initiative in Cocke County.
Lucas Graham, President of the Cocke County Partnership explains, “When it comes to getting kids ready for the future, it’s never too early to think big. A strong workforce begins by investing in a cradle to career strategy with a partnership of different agencies, nonprofits, caregivers, and the private sector to work toward addressing the gaps in our system.”
Chair of the Leadership Table, Retired Chief Deputy Derrick Woods has high hopes for the organization. “The success of C-5 over the past two years has been exceptional. I am hopeful for the future work with the Cocke County Partnership as the new anchor institute,” said Woods. “The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition has seen a lot of progress over the past two years bringing together cross-sector community partners to implement kindergarten readiness strategies. As Chair of the C-5 Leadership Table, I look forward to working with the Cocke County Partnership to accelerate the collective impact work in our community.”
