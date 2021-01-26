NEWPORT—Two Newport men are being sought following a series of pursuits.
Cocke County Sheriff officials identified the males as Steven Floyd Hance, 49, Wiley Town Road, and Bobby Kyle Shelton, 31, Hartford Road.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, Lt. Max Laughter said he observed Hance and Shelton inside a green Chevrolet Tracker near Wiley Town Road. Lt. Laughter reported Shelton had multiple felony warrants following a separate pursuit that occurred only a few days prior.
Lt. Laughter said he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Highway 25/70, but Hance did not stop and fled from deputies.
The pursuit continued on East Highway 25/70 before Hance turned on South Highway 107, then on Old 15th Road before turning onto Rocky Top Road.
According to the report, as Lt. Laughter attempted to conduct a pursuit intervention technique, Hance swerved and spun the vehicle’s tires covering Lt. Laughter’s windshield and headlights which then caused “zero visability”.
Lt. Laughter lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch.
Hance fled from the scene. Lt. Laughter was not injured in the accident.
The next evening, Lt. Laughter and Deputy Brock Hannah went to 312 Wiley Town Road to serve felony warrants on Hance. While en route, deputies observed the same Chevrolet Tracker operating on the roadway.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Hance, who was the driver, did not stop and continued on East Highway 25/70 towards Del Rio.
During the pursuit, Deputy Hannah said Hance crossed the centerline several times and he reached speeds upwards of 100 m.p.h.
According to the report, Hance turned around at State Line Grill and continued West on East Highway 25/70. At that time, Captain David Robertson deployed stop sticks at the Wolf Creek bridge where he was able to flatten the front tire of the vehicle.
Hance continued on East Highway 25/70 before turning on Bluff Way where he then reportedly drove into the river.
Deputies reported Hance and his passenger, Bobby Shelton, swam away before deputies could arrest them.
Several warrants were obtained for Shelton and Hance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.