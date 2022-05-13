NEWPORT—Tennova Healthcare — Newport has announced that it was awarded the Leapfrog Group’s highest grade, an “A,” in the spring 2022 hospital safety grade scoring period.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that evaluates the safety, quality and patient experience provided by hospitals across the country. Safety grades demonstrate how well hospitals protect patients from accidents, injuries, errors and infections and is the gold standard measure of patient safety.
Tennova Healthcare — Newport is one of only 29 in the state of Tennessee, to receive an “A” for its commitment to meeting the highest patient safety standards in the country. Only 33% of nearly 3,000 U.S. hospitals have received an “A” grade for the Spring 2022 period, making Tennova Healthcare — Newport stand out in patient commitment.
“To be recognized nationally as a grade-A hospital is an accomplishment the whole community can take pride in,” says Scott Williams, chief executive officer, Tennova Healthcare — Newport.
“This recognition is a reflection of a longstanding commitment by exceptional staff, physicians and hospital leadership who constantly work to improve our care and ensure patients are protected from preventable harm.”
Tennova Healthcare-Newport is proud to share that in addition to accomplishing this designation, both Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center and Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville have also received this recognition for their efforts. This tremendous achievement demonstrates Tennova’s dedication to successful patient outcomes across the region.
Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to nearly 3,000 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.