Plans are in place for USDA Food Commodities to be distributed by Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority and its Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center.
The distribution will be held at the National Guard Armory located off Cosby Highway on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. and will only last until all food is distributed or until 2 p.m.
The distribution is offered through Douglas-Cherokee Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center and is funded under an agreement with the TN Department of Agriculture.
This service will be a DRIVE-THRU service only and therefore no one should exit their vehicles OR park at any time. This is to ensure proper social distancing and the health and well-being of all recipients, volunteers, and staff.
