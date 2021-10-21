Nick Black has officially announced his candidacy for Chancellor in the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts. Those districts are comprised on Grainger, Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier and Blount Counties.
Black, a Maryville native, is seeking the community’s vote to replace retiring Chancellor, Telford Forgety.
“After thoughtful consideration, and encouragement from my family, friends, and colleagues, I am announcing my candidacy to be the next Chancellor in the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts,” Black said.
“I have learned much from regularly practicing in front of Chancellor Forgety, for which I will always be grateful, and will take many lessons learned in his court with me as I seek this position.”
Black said he looks forward to hitting the campaign trail and visiting with residents of both districts.
