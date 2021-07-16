NEWPORT—On July 13, the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their monthly meeting, which was preceded by a presentation from KCI Technologies regarding a future plan to expand walking and biking paths on the Cosby Highway and West Broadway corridors.
The plan included several expansions of existing sidewalks and the installation of new sidewalks and shared use paths in areas between the Fairgrounds and downtown on West Broadway, and from downtown to Walmart on Cosby Highway.
The meeting was officially called to order at 5:50 p.m. and began with the approval of the minutes from June’s meeting. City Administrator James Finchum’s communication to the board was brief, and it included an amendment to the meeting’s agenda, adding the consideration to acquire two new garbage trucks for the city. According to Finchum, the cost of the trucks will go up at the end of the month, and the city was already planning on purchasing the trucks later in the year. Making the purchase sooner would save the city approximately $4,400.
Finchum’s other notes included a review of the city’s most recent litter pick-up, which collected 77 bags of trash from several areas of the city. His final note was an update on the status of the City’s incoming $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan. Finchum shared that the money was now expected no sooner than the end of September, according to the state. He explained that this has put several projects in a holding pattern, as the city was initially expecting the money to have come by this point in the year.
“At first we were going to get it in May, then it was June, then July, and now it’s the end of September,” said Finchum, expressing his frustration.
“When we thought we were going to be getting the funds in a timely fashion, we were rushing to get some things lined up. Now we’re in a holding pattern on things, and we have to explain that to people.”
The Board’s first order of business was appointments to fill two upcoming openings on the City Library Board as the terms of Linda Hampton Parker and Jeff Fancher came to an end. Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger made a motion to reappoint Parker, which was seconded and passed unanimously. Regarding Fancher’s position, the Library Board asked for the decision be postponed to August’s meeting, as the individual they had intended to recommend was no longer available, and the board would need more time to find a recommendation. The postponement of the decision was approved.
The board moved on to ratify the Property Tax Rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Administrator Finchum stressed multiple times that the tax rate was not changing, but that it simply needs to be ratified each year. The board unanimously ratified the rate and moved on to consider renewing the city’s contract with E-911.
The contract renewal was approved on E-911’s side at their June meeting and the board voted unanimously to approve the contract.
The board moved on to approve the hiring of Alec Norton to fill an upcoming vacancy at the Newport Fire Department after a firefighter retires in September.
The board’s final two items were the purchase of two new storage buildings for records, which was approved, and the lease of two new garbage trucks for the city, which was also approved.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:19 p.m. and next month’s meeting is scheduled for August 10.
