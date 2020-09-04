COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry & Aetna, is excited to offer TN Chambers Health (TNCH) to their members.
Through years of research, conducting statewide surveys, working with the Tennessee Chamber Health Plan Committee, meeting with possible providers, and issuing a formal RFI, Aetna was the only plan submitted available statewide and across state lines, offering significant discounts and broker neutrality, built for small groups, and delivering much more.
These unique benefits include: • $144 per employee average annual discount for businesses that are members of TN Chambers Health on each eligible employee that enrolls in an AFA planThe discount is applied to the administrative fee.
• Multiple network and plan offerings for additional savings
• Potential to get money back when claims are lower than expected
• A digital administration and enrollment platform
• Additional wellness benefits including, Attain by AetnaSM app, free fitness classes by Peerfit, and more
• Available to businesses with between 2 and 100 full-time eligible employees
• Available to members of any Chamber of Commerce that is a member of Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry
For more information please contact CCP Chamber of Commerce @423-623-7201 and we will connect you with a broker.
