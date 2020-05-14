NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Tuesday evening where they voted on the first reading of the 2020-2021 budget for the city. Board members also received updates regarding COVID-19.
Council members were in session for nearly 90 minutes after missing their April meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All members were present Tuesday night with the exception of Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt.
The council spent a mere five minutes reviewing the budget before a motion was made to accept it upon the first reading. Council members will hear the second reading and have a public hearing at next month’s meeting.
City Administrator James Finchum advised that the City of Newport’s budget was complete until the State of Tennessee officials announced there would be a projected 45% decrease in sales tax revenue across the state due to COVID-19 and businesses shutting down.
Finchum said he and his staff then changed the budget, and made cuts within certain departments and lowered the revenue projections for sales taxes.
Finchum said he would know where the City of Newport stands in sales tax revenue at the end of May.
“When we get our check from the State, we will know what March’s numbers will look like and get an indication of what kind of hit we’re looking at taking,” Finchum stated. “But I don’t think we will be as bad off as we fear.”
The line item that saw the largest decrease from last year’s budget is the capital projects fund. Last year the City of Newport budgeted $1,175,716. However, in the 2020-2021 budget, the only $527,412 has been budgeted.
The City of Newport noted the planned capital projects are road and sidewalk paving, roof repairs at firehall #1 and police vehicle improvements.
“We got a budget that I am comfortable with,” Finchum stated. “We had to cut back on a lot of stuff but I think we will be in better shape as time goes on and if so, we can always bring back some of the stuff we cut out.”
Finchum also assured council members that projects funded by grants, such as the Tanner Building project, will continue as planned.
The council heard from former Newport Alderman Jeff Fancher Tuesday night. Fancher asked them to consider honoring graduating high school seniors by hanging banners of each senior in downtown Newport.
According to Fancher, the project will last 30-45 days as each senior will have his or her banner on display on utility poles. The City of Newport will be in charge of swapping out the banners.
Council voted and accepted Fancher’s proposal.
Finchum advised that Newport City Hall and other City of Newport facilities are still following Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines. As of Tuesday, May 12, the Newport Community Center is open. However, the pool and basketball gym remains closed.
Finchum also noted the Newport City Park is open as well. However, the playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and pavilions are still closed.
At this time, the City Park pool will be closed until further notice.
Council voted on a number of bids. Those bids consisted of replacing 22 tasers for the Newport Police Department, replacing a salt truck for the Newport Street Department and accepting a bid to hire Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc. for construction on a storm drain project.
Council voted to re-appoint Diane Stokley to the Newport Utilities Board. John Clark was also re-appointed to serve on the Equalization Board.
