Tennessee on Wednesday halted dozens of exemptions that allowed businesses and public entities to require people to take COVID-19 preventive measures in spite of a state law severely limiting them, citing court rulings that blocked some of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.
State Comptroller Jason Mumpower’s announcement — at least for now — strips away protections for some private organizations to continue requiring proof of vaccination, and for some government entities to keep vaccination requirements or mask mandates. One of the two recent court rulings applied to federal contractors, and the other applied to certain Medicaid and Medicare health care providers.
For now, even hospitals will be prohibited from requiring workers to show proof of coronavirus vaccinations, the Tennessee Hospital Association said it has advised its members. The state law includes a carve-out for health care organizations to require proof of COVID-19 shots, but only when they are under a “valid and enforceable” Medicare or Medicaid rule. One of the court rulings “effectively eliminates” the exemption for hospitals, the association said.
