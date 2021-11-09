COCKE COUNTY—Since September 1, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has implemented its own narcotics team that consist of three full-time officers and one that will assist when needed by the narcotics captain.
This team has been working known drug areas and has made several drug busts and arrests in recent weeks. This team effort has seized thousands of dollars, vehicles and thousands of dollars worth of Heroin and Methamphetamine. The team will work different days and hours through the week. Their main goal is to slow down the drug problem in Cocke County.
“Our department is small but with position movements and moving officers around, this was made possible,” said C.J. Ball, Chief Deputy. “We will continue to fight this war against drugs and make sure these drug dealers understand that we are going to bust them every chance we get.
“It has affected Cocke County and it’s time to stop. We appreciate the community’s support in this endeavor. Please contact our office with information that may help us fight this war.”
The following is a list of the recent arrests that were made by the Sheriff’s Office and the charges that each individual faces.
Tracy Joseph Jones, charged with Possession of Schedule I, Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence, Child Abuse and Child Neglect/Endangerment and Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs.
Monica Michelle Denton, charged with Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Schedule VI and Possession of Schedule I.
Robert John Raines, charged with Possession of Schedule II.
Stacy Jollie, charged with Possession of Schedule II, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act, Driving Without a License and Speeding.
Kaley Pointer, charged with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and act and Sale. Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs.
Josia Messer, charged with Possession of Schedule I, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act, Child Abuse and Child Neglect/Endangerment.
Eric Scott Ballard, charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Escape, Possession of Schedule II, Driving While License Canceled and Stolen Plate.
Richard Clay Raines, charged with Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Schedule II and Probation Violation.
Melissa Ann Potts, charged with Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Schedule II and Possession of Schedule IV.
