NEWPORT—A Newport man sustained serious injuries after police reports say he drove off the roadway and crashed his vehicle under McSween Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Several first responders were dispatched to the intersection of North Street and Clifton Heights Road concerning the single car accident just before 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Lindsey Laughter said she observed a white Chevrolet Blazer on its side under the bridge.
The Newport Fire Department along with Newport Rescue Squad arrived on scene where they had to extricate the driver, identified as Charles Phillips, 63, Newport.
Officers questioned Phillips if there was anyone else inside the vehicle, in which he stated there were other people involved but recanted his story and said people were with him earlier that evening.
Ptl. Laughter reported that Phillips changed his story multiple times.
Phillips sustained serious injury and was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
The accident is under investigation.
