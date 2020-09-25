NEWPORT—A Newport business sustained serious damage following a structure fire on Wednesday morning.
Several first responders were dispatched to Quality Woodworking, located at 1585 Highway 73, concerning a structure fire just before 7:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, Cocke County firefighter Mitch Holdway said the fire had started on the left side of the building.
Fire crews worked for nearly five hours before clearing the scene.
Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire but reported that it started in the attic of the building.
According to property owner, Mike Holycross, the estimated damage totaled nearly $300,000.
The Cocke County Fire Department, Parrottsville VFD, Centerview VFD, Cosby VFD, Del Rio VFD, Long Creek VFD, Grassy Fork VFD, Cocke County Emergency Management Agency and Pittman Center Emergency Management Agency all responded to the scene.
