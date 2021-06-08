COCKE COUNTY—Friends Animal Shelter board members met with the County Budget Committee on Monday seeking additional funding for 2021-22. The county provides $100,000 each year, and the rest of the operating budget for the shelter is covered through donations.
The Friend’s board asked for an additional $38,000 to help alleviate the funding issues they face. Committee members voted to increase the funding, but the request must go before the full County Legislative Body for approval.
