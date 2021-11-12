NEWPORT—Area veterans gathered at Cocke County High School Thursday morning to be honored for their service and sacrifice. The school’s Veterans Day program returned to a more traditional ceremony after COVID-19 disrupted the event the prior two years.
Dr. A.C. Willis, veteran and CCHS Assistant Principal, served as emcee for the event. Willis praised each of the veterans in attendance and proclaimed them all true heroes.
“People rarely understand the true story and the things that you experienced while you served,” Willis said. “Every veteran has a story that we may not know because they don’t boast about their service. They are heroes, and so are all of you.”
Willis took time to recognize Willie Ramsey during his remarks for his service in the U.S. Army. Ramsey served as part of the Old Guard that stands watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He continues his service today as a member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Former Army Captain Rob Mathis was the first guest speaker to take the podium on Thursday. Mathis spoke on the need for Americans to unite under the motto E Pluribus Unum, which is Latin for “One from Many.”
“Our veterans are the embodiment of E Pluribus Unum. Within the units that you served with you had people form every state, every background, every faith and every walk of life,” Mathis said.
“In many ways the military and our veterans are what America was always meant to be, and that is many people coming together for one common cause. Our founders knew that people would come here from all over the world to become Americans. The thought was of one country, one common culture, one nation and to be one as a group of people all for the cause of freedom. It is in unity that we find our strength.”
Another highly decorated military member to speak at the event was Sergeant First Class, Jackie Stewart. The retired Army sergeant paid tribute to his fellow veterans and thanked them for their willingness to serve the greatest nation on earth.
“I give thanks to the Lord for giving me this moment to share with each of you in paying tribute to our honored veterans,” Stewart said. “Let us pay tribute to every veteran that continues to serve, to our nation’s homeless veterans and let us continue to pray for the 22 veterans who succumb to suicide each day.
“Let us always remember our wounded, our missing, our fallen and their families. It is our responsibility as a grateful nation to honor our veterans that represent all branches of the armed services. They represent every culture and every generation of young men and women that were willing to serve the greatest nation on earth. They served with distinction, courage, self sacrifice and devotion to our nation and each other. As we pay tribute to our veterans, lets remind ourselves that their sacrifices have earned our endearing respect and our commitment to honor their service to our country.”
Other guest speakers for the event included Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102 Commander Larry Hartsell, American Legion Post 41 Commander David Mills and AMVETS Post 75 Commander, Rob Watkins.
Each thanked their fellow veterans for attending the ceremony and for their service to our country. They also spoke on the various activities that each group participates in, and the services that are available to veterans in the community through their organizations.
The Cocke County High School Big Red Fire Choir and Red Regiment band also performed during Thursday’s event. Members of the NJROTC presented the American Flag and also honored the nation’s fallen, missing and imprisoned military members. They provided a 21-gun salute to close the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.