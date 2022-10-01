NEWPORT — The Newport Board of Zoning Appeals denied a request for a five-foot side yard variance at a residence off Washington Avenue at the corner of Mineral Street at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
According to the discussion, which involved Community Development Director Gary Carver, Zoning and Codes Compliance Official Mark Robinson, and board members, the property owner built a garage without a permit.
It was pointed out a past owner had a permit to construct a garage, but only put down a concrete pad. Robinson explained concrete was added to the existing pad, making it larger.
It was explained that because it is a corner lot, there is an additional five feet needed for the setback. Currently, there is a 10-foot setback, but 15 feet are needed for it to be in compliance.
At the time the previous owner had gotten a permit, there were some concerns about visibility at the intersection across from Union Cemetery. At that time, Police Chief Maurice Shults went to ensure that the project planned at that time would not cause visibility issues.
Carver said the home was bought by Lisa Askew, who plans to reside there.
Board Chairman Cecil Gilland asked, “She is a realtor and did not know a permit was needed to build a garage?”
Robinson said that she said that the previous owner had a permit, but that a permit is only good for six months unless it is continuing work.
East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) Planning Advisor Kathryn Baldwin explained that it appears as though some electrical leases, involving power lines, may have been violated and if the board approved the variance and issued a permit, the city would incur a degree of liability should something happen.
There was also a discussion about visibility at the corner, but Carver said visibility was not an issue and Police Chief Shults had gone back to check the intersection again.
“If you don’t approve a variance, then it is illegal,” she said. “So the liability becomes the responsibility of the property owner.”
With a motion made by board member Jim McSween, and a second by Mayor Roland Dykes, III, the board voted to deny the variance and not issue the building permit.
It was pointed out that she would not have to tear down the building, but it would be considered an illegal construction.
