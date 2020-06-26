NEWPORT—The qualifying period is now open for three (3) Newport School Board positions that will be on the ballot in November.
Those wishing to run for city school board must live in the City of Newport, file a valid nominating petition in the county election commission office and provide proof of high school graduation or GED by the qualifying deadline.
Nominating petitions are available at the Cocke County Election Commission office in the Courthouse Annex. Qualifying deadline for Newport School Board is August 20, 2020 at noon in the county election office.
Newport voters will vote for up to three candidates for city school board this November, with no other city offices scheduled to be on the ballot. The remaining two city school board positions are scheduled for the 2022 ballot with the other city offices.
