NEWPORT—A brief pursuit led to the arrest of a Newport man who had several warrants on Thursday, July 9.
Detective Derrick Webb and Capt. Jason Ramsey were patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 near Carson Springs Road when they spotted a red Chevrolet Impala that had wanted subjects inside.
As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Steven D. Walton, 40, West Broadway, did not stop and continued on Carson Springs Road.
Officers pursued Walton on Bullard Drive and then Applewood Drive. According to the report, Walton lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied bus that was sitting at a residence on Applewood Drive.
Walton exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being caught. Upon his arrest, Walton admitted he was in possession of a baggie that contained 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Walton was charged with delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamine (two counts), fleeing to evade, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.