NEWPORT—Newport Utilities is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $40,000 in Community Care Funds to Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.—a Community Action Agency—and Cosby Elementary School to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“Newport Utilities strives to be a good community partner. Our mission is to provide the citizens of Cocke County and the surrounding area with access to the essential services they need,” said Michael Williford, NU General Manager.
“For more than fifty years, Douglas-Cherokee has helped families to improve their lives by providing them with assistance and services. Newport Utilities has partnered with Douglas-Cherokee for many years to provide utility assistance to our community. We are pleased to be able to continue to support those efforts with this grant.”
“Cosby Elementary implemented a computer and technology program to better continue student education,” Williford continued. “By providing students with computers and laptops that they could use at home as well as in the classroom, Cosby Elementary was better positioned to transition to remote learning when required in response to the pandemic.
“They continue to expand their use of technology to increase student learning opportunities. These grant funds will assist with furnishing computers and other technology to our students and teachers.”
Funding from Newport Utilities will be matched by TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their community by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initiatives supported fall within one of seven Giving Pillars plus Innovation and Technology. The Giving Pillars are education; workforce development and training; arts and culture; diversity and inclusion; community enrichment; disaster relief and emergency response; and health, hunger and housing.
“TVA and local power companies are continuing their partnership in addressing hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic by extending the Community Care Fund program,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA Executive Vice President and Chief External Relations Officer.
“This program continues to help amplify vital work being done by non-profit organizations to support families and businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic.”
For additional information about Newport Utilities, see www.newportutilities.com. For additional information about TVA, see www.tva.gov.
