Hundreds of motorcycles file into the Hartford Citgo station on May 24. Since 1992 the group has made the annual road trip east to Washington, D.C. where they lay a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, honoring the more than 58,000 people who died serving in the conflict.
A biker on his way to Washington, D.C. speaks with Harold Cates, left, who owned the Citgo station in 2014 when organizers with Run for the Wall first approached him about the event. Although the Citgo station has changed owners, he still shows up to support their effort.
NEWPORT—Hundreds of motorcyclists poured into the Hartford Citgo station to get gasoline and other provisions, as they made their way for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Some picked up where they were that day on May 24, while others made the full 3,000-mile journey from coast to coast, and back again. All drove into the nation’s capital to pay their respects.
Exceeding speeds of 90 miles per hour, biker formations surged ahead of the main convoy, their patches and stickers reading Road Guard, raising awareness among motorists and relaying information to the main group, who cruised 15 miles behind. Citgo would get them eastbound through the gorge, and into Swannanoa, North Carolina.
Even when tourists are present, Hartford is a quiet area. On that Tuesday, however, the Citgo station parking lot was filled with dozens of flagmen wearing road leathers, bright vests, denim and patches, guiding the group either into the pumps or parking.
Confused patrons in ordinary cars wore expressions of concern as they made for the exits, but more bikes rolled in. Suddenly surrounded by bearded men wearing sunglasses, a man hit the power locks on his crossover hatchback without stopping, while looking over one shoulder, then the other. Traffic then came to a full stop as a long procession of motorcycles fed into the Hartford station.
Outside, the tenor was jubilant, patriotic and warm as a community celebrates its nation and remembers those who died serving. Veterans on foot saluted as the group rolled in.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and City Mayor Roland Dykes, III were in attendance, meeting the riders and posting stories to social media.
Harold Cates, former owner of the Citgo, was present, as he has been since he first started contributing to the run in 2014. He now supports new owner Otis Mundy, as they help the bikers reach their destination in accordance with the original agreement: providing fuel at no cost to the group, as they run for the wall.
Hailing from every tour of service and war, veterans and bikers ended their trip at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, where they placed a wreath at the site. They have been making this journey for more than 30 years.
There are more than 58,000 names of veterans on the memorial wall. As research uncovers new information, more names are etched into the black granite each year. Additions can be found on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website at vvmf.org.
