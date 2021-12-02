NEWPORT—The Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) Board of Directors held their November meeting to discuss the state of the company, beginning with a report from General Manager Tommy Bible.
Bible shared various data from the month of October with the board, starting with a review of October’s heating degree days, a unit which measures the month’s extreme temperatures. The fewer heating degree days, the closer the month’s mean temperature was to 65 degrees, and thus, in most cases, the less demand for heat there was. For October 2021, that number was 144, which was up from 120 degree days in 2020.
Bible shared that the district’s customer base was continuing to grow, up to 8,159 customers. That number is up 178 customers from October of 2020 and up 23 customers from September of this year.
The district’s October sales by volume were down from last year, but the 2021-2022 fiscal year is still outperforming the previous year to date.
Bible broke down the distribution of the sales, sharing that residential and industrial sales dropped marginally from last fiscal year, but that interruptible and commercial sales grew.
Bible continued with the district’s propane sales data, divulging that JCCUD’s propane customer base also grew from 5,904 in 2020 to 5,216 this year. Propane sales by volume also grew over last year’s numbers, both by single-month and by year-to-date measurements.
The district’s LP Walk-in sales and appliance sales were up from last year’s October numbers as well.
Bible closed by sharing the October rates with the board.
As Bible noted earlier in the fall, the residential and interruptible rates rose significantly over last year’s rates. The residential rate was $1.4335 per Therm, up from $1.0292 last year, and interruptible rates jumped from $0.339 to $0.7297 per Therm.
The board moved on to their business agenda, during which they approved a buy-back of unused vacation hours from employees. The board also voted to approve a change from VOYA Financial to Empower Retirement in regards to their daily valuation of the Employee Pension Plan.
Operations and Safety Manager Clint Hammonds updated the board regarding the ongoing Davis Hollow project on Highway 92 in Dandridge, sharing that 7,700 feet of the planned 13,530 feet had been completed. Hammonds also shared that the district’s crew had 20 services and 15 measures yet to be completed in their queue.
The board agreed to reschedule their December meeting to December 16 to avoid conflict with Christmas.
