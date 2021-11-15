Del Rio Elementary was blessed to host a Veteran’s Day celebration on Veteran’s Day of 2021.
Kaye Ramsey, school principal, welcomed all the veterans and their families and students and staff. After the pledge of allegiance was said by all, a series of videos were presented on patriotic topics such as the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance, what are Veterans, etc.
It was an inspirational event in which several of Del Rio’s veterans came and participated in the celebration. Del Rio alum, Dylan Strange, and his cohort, Travis Hembree, played Echo Taps where one trumpet plays the melody and the other trumpet echoes shortly after the same melody.
This was a skilled performance that capped the ceremony off in an emotive way honoring those that have fallen for our freedom. Lastly, a picture was taken of our Veterans and they stayed and fellowshipped with one another after the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.