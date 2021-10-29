Members of the Newport Utilities board of directors met Tuesday morning for their regularly scheduled October meeting. The board received several updates from department heads, while also reviewing the company’s safety audit.
Chris Calhoun, V/P of Operations and Technology, spoke on the recent replacement of a pump at NU’s raw water station. The station has three primary pumps that average 2,000 gallons per minute (gpm) when operating properly.
Calhoun said this is the first time that all three pumps have operated simultaneously in several years.
“The crew recently got the third pump in so we now have redundancy at the plant,” Calhoun said. “It’s been seven years since all three of these pumps were operational at the same time. This is key to the operation of the plant. Hats off to the entire crew for getting this done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.