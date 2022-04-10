COCKE COUNTY—Grant funds from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) were recently awarded to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and County Fire Department to purchase life saving equipment.
The funds were used to purchase new extrication equipment to replace cumbersome hydraulic based tools making the rescue process much simpler for first responders. An added bonus to this piece of equipment is its ability to be fully submersed in water. That additional feature makes it ideal for water rescues.
Derrick Woods, East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, said the office’s main goal is to provide funding to meet the equipment needs of various departments across the state.
“We had the opportunity to hand out grant funds to law enforcement agencies and their partner agencies across the state. East Tennessee alone saw $7 million this year and across the state it was about $22 million,” Woods said.
“The opportunity came about for the EMA and fire department to apply for a services grant where they could buy equipment. All of our grants are geared toward traffic safety and providing equipment to emergency responders.
“This was one they applied for that is reoccurring and they can apply for it each year to continue to buy equipment. We want to assist them in any way we can. Traffic services are what we are centered on and trying to keep everyone traveling on the road safe. In the event that a situation does happen, they have the tools to respond and do things effectively.”
The recurring nature of the grant means that both agencies can continue to apply for funding for years to come to purchase items on an as need basis. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and Parrottsville Police have also received grant funds over the years as THSO attempts to pump funding back into the community.
EMA Director Joe Esway said he initially considered purchasing other types of safety equipment but saw the specific need for submersible extrication equipment after multiple water related incidents.
“When Mr. Woods alerted us to this grant opportunity my initial intent was to purchase traffic devices with it like barrels, road cones, road closure and road detour signs due to the flooding we’ve had in the county over the last several years,” Esway said.
“I was talking with Chief Southerland about it and a couple of his firefighters happened to be in the area and they wanted to show me the current extrication equipment they were using. When I saw it I was amazed at the age, size, the components and how heavy it was. We talked for a good hour on what that tool is intended to do and the lives it could save. We got back with Mr. Woods and said we think we’d like to look at buying the latest technology in extrication equipment.
“On top of that, we were looking very specifically for a tool that could be used in water. In the last several years our water borne vehicle incidents have risen, and we were looking for a tool that could not only be used on the roads but also in water to cut open a car if someone is stuck in flood waters. We tasked Operations Officer Monica Hommel with finding that tool.”
Hommel searched the internet far and wide to find the needed equipment and found that only two providers produce tools that met all of the parameters.
In adhering to the grant, the agencies chose to go with the Holmatro made tool due to its made in America status.
“There are very few tools that are approved to be submerged in water,” Hommel said. “Hurst and Holmatro are the two that I found, but one of the requirements of the grant was the product had to be 60% made in the United States. The Holmatro one we decided to go with is actually 100% made in the United States.
“It took some time to find one, but I believe it is going to be a good tool for our fire department and Swift Water Rescue Team. Our grant was for $12,500, and we actually got a little bit more for being a distressed county. That covered the purchase price and the fire department was able to purchase a few extra batteries.”
Cocke County Fire Chief Bryan Southerland said this new tool is invaluable when his firefighters are dealing with an extrication event. The old equipment, which will still be used, was difficult to maneuver and came with the added risk of tripping over lines due to the nature of its operation. He said the tool would be of great benefit to those that find themselves in a terrible situation.
“Having the most up to date equipment is always necessary to provide the best service we possibly can for the people we serve and for the firefighters,” Southerland said.
“It’s so much simpler than what we were using. You don’t have to worry about the tripping hazard associated with the hydraulic pump or lines. This is a standalone system with one battery supplying all the power. All of the training is the same, and the only difference is how you handle the equipment. We have placed our hydraulic system onto another truck, which is better equipment than what we had. It will be replacing the electric set that we had so we’ll still be utilizing every piece of equipment at our disposal.”
Walt Cross, Jr., Captain of the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department, also serves as a member of the Swift Water Rescue Team. He knows firsthand what a piece of equipment like this is capable of when every second counts.
“Now that the county has this equipment, any time the Swift Water Team is toned out to a rescue engine number seven will automatically be dispatched out with us,” Cross said.
“That mutual aid agreement will allow us to have that tool there if it’s needed. The fact that it’s a submersible piece of equipment means if we have a vehicle where there is entrapment in the water, we will now be able to extricate that person.
“Before the tools couldn’t be used in water and that created a problem for us. This is going to be an excellent tool added to our arsenal of equipment that will help us get the job done faster and more effectively.”
The equipment could not have come at a better time. Less than an hour after the extrication equipment was brought into service, a single car accident occurred in the county, which required the tool to be used to free the victim.
Reports show that two county fire engines responded to the crash within 8 minutes of being toned to the scene. Within 14 minutes crews had extricated the victim to receive medical care.
Esway said, “The results we achieve are absolutely extraordinary when we combine well led, trained and motivated Emergency Responders, with the right piece of gear to do the job. This increase in efficiency means the patient was treated, loaded and transported to the hospital in record time where they received the care they required.”
In accordance with the grant, each department will keep a log of when the extrication tool is used to report back to the THSO. This will occur even when training takes place to perfect the extrication process.
