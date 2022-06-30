COCKE COUNTY—Mayor Crystal Ottinger visited the country’s southern border in early April as a member of a delegation led by U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty. The number of overdose deaths in Tennessee caused by drugs flooding in from the border prompted the senator to take the trip. He asked five county sheriffs and two county mayors to accompany him on the journey, allowing each to see firsthand the nation’s security crisis.
Ottinger reached out to national level leaders seeking input on how Cocke County could manage the drug epidemic it faces. Her concern was noted by Hagerty, which led him to choose her for the three day trip.
“I was one of two county mayors to be invited to go, but we were picked because we were two of the individuals who reached out to see what can be done with the drug problems in our community,” Ottinger said. “It’s not solely a Cocke County issue or Appalachian issue, this is an issue all over the country.”
The mayor contacted the Knoxville Forensic Center to gain more information about the overdose deaths that occurred in the county during 2021. A large number of the individuals who lost their lives that year were found to have Fentanyl in their systems. Ottinger said the number of deaths is alarming, but so too is the number of overdoses that occur with individuals surviving after Narcan is administered.
“I saw an increase in the number of autopsies being performed for the county, and a lot of the deaths were drug related,” she said. “The ages of these individuals were all over the map. I also noticed that the demographics were all over the place. Out of the 27 deaths in 2021, 23 of them had Fentanyl in their systems. It was either straight Fentanyl or a combination of Fentanyl and other drugs that led to those deaths. That doesn’t even count the individuals who were given Narcan, which obviously doesn’t count as a fatal overdose.”
Ottinger spoke with a former local DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent about the types of drugs they were seeing in the community and where they were coming from. The agent specifically mentioned McAllen, Texas, which is one of the two locations the group visited, the other being Laredo.
Many have the misconception that it is difficult for an individual to cross into the country from the southern border. Ottinger was one of those people before she visited and spoke to those working the frontlines.
“It was very eye-opening to go down there. I’ll be the first to admit that I had a misconception of how when I hear people are coming across the border, in my mind I envisioned people Army crawling through the bushes and across the river and into the country.
“That’s not the case at all. The influx at the border that is pulling the border patrol’s resources is not people trying to sneak in, it’s because the federal government’s policy allows them to walk in. They go straight up to border patrol agents and say this is who I am, this is what I need, process me and this is where I want to go. I was a little shocked at that because they only have so many individuals to patrol the border. It’s stretching things so thin just to meet the needs of those needing to be processed.”
Those resources being stretched to the limits is what enables cartel members to sneak drugs and other illegal items across the border. Statistics provided by Hagerty’s office show that overdoses accounted for more than 100,000 deaths in the United States in 2021, many of which were caused by Fentanyl.
“The ones bringing in drugs, guns and looking to do something criminal aren’t walking up to agents. They are able to come across because all of the resources are at the processing center,” Ottinger said. “If the federal government can do things to stop the drugs from coming into Texas, that is going to lessen the chances of drugs making it to Cocke County.”
Ottinger participated in a night tour of the border when crossings are most active. She saw the “party houses” where drugs are stashed and cartel members are waiting patiently for the perfect opportunity to cross into the country.
Multiple agencies made themselves available to Hagerty and his delegation to answer any questions they had about what is occurring at the border. Ottinger said she made them aware of the issues that Cocke County is facing due the flow of drugs into the United States.
“I was surprised at how vocal they were about policy and the issues that they face. I spent a lot of time listening to Senator Hagerty, but also spent a lot of time speaking to agencies and asking questions to better understand everything that is occurring at the border. I let them know how much this is affecting us, because no one can solve this issue without partnerships and help from others.”
The group was also allowed to take part in a tour of the Rio Grande river, which separates the U.S. from Mexico, and is the main thoroughfare for migrants to cross. Ottinger saw dozens of individuals lining the bank of the river on the Mexico side during the boat tour. They looked as if they were enjoying a day on the water, but their intentions were much more nefarious.
“Here in Cocke County there is so much development on our waterfronts, including rivers and lakes, but Texas doesn’t get that,” she said. “Most of the places on the other side are cartel controlled structures. It was littered with busted rafts, floats and inner tubes up and down the river where they had tried to cross. You would see people along the border waving while fishing or repairing a fence. When we got to a point that we could stop, I was told that those weren’t fishermen. They were actually cartel members who are lookouts that report the movement of border patrol agents.”
Cartel members have few resources at their disposal but have become experts at smuggling materials across the border. Agents use alarm systems on highly travelled routes, but cartel members often force children to travel them to trip the system. That gives the cartel a way of measuring the response times of agents. While at the border agents told the group how a baby was left under a blanket in the scorching sun. That child was used as a pawn by the cartel to pull resources away from another crossing point.
The three day trip featured full days from 7 a.m. to well past midnight as the group listened and learned as much as they could. Ottinger and others would not return to their hotel rooms until nearly 2 a.m. the next morning after their supervised night patrol.
The border, particularly in the city of Laredo, looks vastly different than it did decades ago as many have fled areas out of fear. Cartel members have established checkpoints in lower Laredo that are used as distribution centers for various drugs.
“We were told that lower Laredo used to have more restaurants and hotels, but the cartel has forced those businesses out, which kills tourism and causes many to leave the area,” Ottinger said. “Many of the homes become stash houses for when the drugs have come across the border. Drugs placed there and separated and sent to other locations to keep all the drugs from being confiscated if a bust were to occur. The cartel has enough reach stateside to push an entire community further up.”
Ottinger said it will take local, state and federal governments combining together to stop the flow of drugs coming across the border. Although it may seem like it’s just a Texas, California or border town issue, Ottinger said in reality it has become a Cocke County issue.
“At some point, if we keep going up, where is that going to stop? Something has to be done to stop this. From everything I witnessed they are doing the absolute best that they can on the Texas border, but this is going to take everyone working to help this situation. At the end of the day, whatever gets in there is finding its way up here.
“We can see that in the number of individuals who are addicted to these substances. We can arrest and jail and spend money while getting grants for recovery housing and programs, but that’s not addressing the root of the problem. I will always support helping people through their addiction, but there doesn’t seem to be an answer when the Mexican government isn’t willing to help.”
The horror stories that come from the border are too numerous to count as many lives are lost each year when crossings are unsuccessful. Ottinger said the group was shown body camera footage of an officer rescuing a young migrant woman from a burning vehicle. Cartel members placed the woman inside a suitcase to avoid detection when crossing into the U.S. The young was willing to die inside of a burning vehicle because cartel members told her to stay hidden no matter what the circumstances were.
Just recently more than 50 migrants lost their lives in what the Associated Press (AP) is calling “the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border.” The individuals were found dead inside a tractor-trailer under the sweltering Texas sun.
Two more people died Wednesday as the death toll slowly climbed since the discovery of 46 bodies on Monday. The truck had been packed with 67 people, and the dead included 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador, according to the AP. The number of migrants coming across the border has increased sharply over the last year, as the AP estimates that “migrants were stopped nearly 240,000 times in May, up by one-third from a year ago.”
Ottinger said the trafficking of people, especially children is heartbreaking, and feels more must be done by the federal government to find a proper and legal means to allow migrants into the country.
“I absolutely can understand why families want to leave Mexico to get out of those areas. People have to have permission from the cartel to even have a picnic along that river. I still feel they should come to this country the proper way, and if that needs to be expanded to allow for more to come in, the federal policy holders need to look at that instead of playing fast and loose with things. The people that come walking in aren’t bad people, and they have a poor situation where they were and this has become their solution for that.”
Property owners along the border have started to build their own fences and one spent $200,000 just to make repairs throughout the year, according to Ottinger. Many land owners leave care packages on their property containing water and clothing, while posting signage to guide migrants toward processing centers. They still find the bodies of individuals who are left to find their own way once they’ve crossed.
The scourge of drugs affects every part of a community and has a major impact on the economy. Cocke County feels this impact as more individuals facing drug problems are placed in the county jail due to the lack of rehabilitation facilities. Ottinger said that 85% of the jail’s population face drug related charges, which even impacts those who can’t pay child support due to their drug abuse problems.
The mayor said that not all drugs funneling into the community come from the southern border, but a vast majority are once the dots are traced along specific routes across the country. Drugs are delivered by vehicles and tractor-trailers to couriers who then distribute them to dealers in rural communities. They establish a base for a short time to feed dealers before making their way to the next town or city.
The issues at the border have become political targets for both parties as each looks to find ways to control migrants to meet their end goal. Ottinger said it’s a shame that these people are seen as instruments or even captives for those holding political power. The same can be said for those battling addiction.
“If a political party is using people to place them in areas to change census numbers to manipulate the Electoral College and the results of that impact my community in drug use, overdose and death, then it’s not only a policy that needs to be reevaluated, it’s a belief system that I hope people wake up from and realize those who suffer from addiction aren’t a means to an end,” she said.
“People’s lives and livelihoods should come before any political ambition. If a political party cannot look past strategy and see what it’s doing to people then there is more of an issue than just what is on the surface. People who vote those parties in, and I don’t care what party it is, need to take a long hard look at who they elect.”
Protecting the residents of the county and providing them with resources is the mayor’s goal, but she said that these problems can’t be solved in the blink of an eye or with the wave of a wand. She said that agents and border patrol members aren’t seeking additional funds to help curtail the problems, they are seeking policy change at the federal level. Ottinger stressed once more that a major change is needed to keep Tennessee and other states from having to battle the same problems facing the border.
“They’re pushing up and pushing up, and at some point we are up. Tennessee is up from Texas. The same thing they are seeing now in countless ways can bleed into what we see here. We have to take a long hard look at our federal legislators and support them on their measures in regard to the border,” she said.
“We can’t turn a blind eye to what is happening on any of our borders. It’s not a border issue, it’s not a Texas issue, it’s not necessarily just a Tennessee issue, it’s here and it’s a Cocke County issue. By all means be compassionate to folks as to why they want to leave their situation, but we also have a duty to our own people to ensure their safety. We have to find a way to balance that as a country, and right now we don’t have that balance. We have to figure out a way to get there and get there quickly.”
Sen. Hagerty’s office produced a press release upon his return from the border. That release highlighted the events of the trip, while outlining more of his thoughts on the policies that are currently in place at the federal level.
“What the Biden Administration wants to do is just process more people who are coming here illegally,” the release states. “They want to create more incentive for illegal immigration into America, and in doing so, they’re essentially partnering with the drug cartels and the Chinese Communist Party, who are profiting immensely from this. Now that President Biden’s come into office and collapsed the southern border, what he has done is open the floodgates for more illicit drugs and Fentanyl to come into America and kill our kids.”
The county has taken steps to help provide resources to those battling addiction as JCAP (Jail Chemical Addiction Program) has been established for male inmates, which gives them the opportunity to reclaim their lives and work toward becoming a functioning member of society.
Ottinger has applied for a grant to do something similar for women in the community. Partnering with WestCare on the project, Cocke County is hoping to establish recovery housing using the Memorial Building as a base for women and children to live and hopefully thrive through specific recovery based programming.
If awarded, the $750,000 grant would provide the building with a facelift and offer women a bevy of resources to help them back on their feet. The grant has not been awarded as of yet, but Ottinger hopes the county can receive the funds to help make an immediate impact for those who are underserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.