COCKE COUNTY—In the wake of two fatal animal attacks in the community, the County General Committee met Tuesday evening to discuss strengthening laws to protect members of the public.
Currently, the County Animal Control Officer (ACO) has the ability to issue citations if resident’s dogs or other animals are running at large or unleashed.
ACO Eddie Clabo told the committee that often times incidents are a he said she said situation in which he has little power to charge an individual.
He said there must be proof that the animal was unleashed when the incident occurred.
“If it is an accident then I will tell them to put the animal up, but if someone is hurt or property is destroyed it’s a citation every time,” Clabo said.
The committee suggested using a warning for a first time offense, followed by increasing fines for second and third time offenses.
Forest Clevenger, chair of the committee, said the county needs to send a message to owners that do not control their aggressive animals.
“I’d like to see a fine and even confiscation of the animal,” Clevenger said. “We need to send a message that we don’t want this kind of behavior in our community, and that people need to control their animals.”
Talks of a fine were little comfort to Regina Jozefek, the aunt of attack victim Amber Miller. The 29-year-old Miller was transported to Newport Medical Center after the attack that occurred on July 12. She was later transported to UT Medical where she died from her injuries.
Jozefek said she wished commissioners would have taken the issue more seriously during their meeting.
“This is a big issue and I feel like more needs to be done,” Jozefek said. “It thoroughly upset me because they barely touched base on things when it comes to aggressive dogs in the community.
“I know that most dogs are harmless, but we are talking about large aggressive animals that need to be properly taken care and held within a fenced area where they can do no harm.”
Jozefek became emotional as she described the injuries Miller sustained and the pain she experienced before her death. Jozefek said the community has supported her during this difficult time as she waits for justice to be served.
“I am shocked and surprised at the support I have received from people in the county during this time. I have received countless messages from people who are praying for our family. It’s hard to be patient waiting for results, but I’m going to use what energy I have to push things along.”
Commissioners took no action in regards to implementing fines during the meeting. They chose to table their talks until they speak with residents in their respective districts.
The committee will hold a meeting in September to further discuss the issue.
