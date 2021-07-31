COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Regional Planning Commission met Tuesday evening where they discussed the public hearing that was held in June.
Citizens from across the county attended that meeting and expressed their concerns over wording in the proposed change to subdivision regulations.
Commission members stressed that nothing would change in regards to what land could or could not be subdivided, but took no action due to the concerns.
If another public hearing were to be held, the commission hopes to have more structure or guidelines for speakers to follow.
Kathryn Baldwin, Senior Planner at Lose Design, now serves as planning consultant for the commission after Dan Hawk retired following June’s meeting. She said the commission should follow Robert’s Rules of Order at all future hearings.
“You can limit the time that each individual speaks, but their comments need to be statements and not questions,” Baldwin said. “Their statements shouldn’t be directed towards an individual on the commission either. Robert’s Rules say the person must say their comment and sit down. There should be no back and forth.”
The major issue for citizens was what they perceived to be the limited ability to pass land to their children through the subdivision process due to the regulations.
Road frontage standards set by the regulations were established years ago, but issues with right-of-ways continue to plague the county as many are not recognized as roads.
“Land is never assumed to be owned by the same individual so you have to look at legality and not ownership,” Baldwin said. “To subdivide, adequate road frontage is a very big because without it you can’t even get a mortgage for the property. The 90 pound gorilla in the room is that giving you children land doesn’t mean they would be able to build a home on it or get an address or mortgage.
“Right-of-ways are big in rural counties and the guidelines and regulations are used to adequately record property.”
Baldwin suggested that the commission hold a work session with the County Legislative Body and Register of Deeds, Mark McGaha, to discuss the issues he sees every day in his office.
She said it’s a good place to start towards fixing issues the public may have with the regulations.
During the meeting the commission approved, pending changes, a subdivision of property for Janice Jenkins, realtor with Brian Keller Realty, who was acting on behalf of the Hommel family.
The acreage in Parrottsville will feature a section with 13 acres that is separated by a joint access easement and a combined lot of 3.31 acres with road frontage on Old Parrottsville Highway.
Baldwin asked that Jenkins include the appropriate lot numbers, lot lines, access easement and acreage correction on the plat that is registered through McGaha’s office. Commission member Lee Willis will sign the documentation once that has occurred.
The Planning Commission will meet again on Tuesday, August 24 at 5:15 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
