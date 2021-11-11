U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst (R- Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Gary Peters (D-Mich), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) applauded the passage of the Sergeant First Class Sean Cooley and Specialist Christopher Horton Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program Act.
The legislation will create a fellowship program in the Senate to offer an opportunity for Gold Star family members to participate in the system of government for which their loved one gave his or her life.
