The employment situation improved in a majority of Tennessee’s counties during November, according to data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. This comes after the statewide unemployment rate returned to pre-pandemic levels for the month.
That was not the case for Cocke County, which saw a half of a percentage point increase from prior numbers. The county sits at a rate of 4.7%, according to state data. That ties Cocke County with Lewis and Maury counties for the month of November.
Cocke County currently ranks 93rd out of the 95 counties in the state in terms of highest unemployment percent. A contributing factor to the increase in unemployment claims in the county is the recent closure of the Conagra facility.
Close to 300 individuals where left without employment when the longtime employer closed its doors at the end of October. Many of the claims filed after that time would have appeared in the state’s report for November.
