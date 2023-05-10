Gomer Sanderson

Gomer Sanderson

 COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

While it’s not unusual to add a little something to provide a little zest to a salad, one Newport man allegedly took it too far as methamphetamine is not your garden variety salad accompaniment.

Newport Police Department Patrolman Alex Reese responded Saturday to Newport Medical Center where Angela Haney stated her boyfriend, Gomer Sanderson, 53, had purchased a salad from a local establishment, but something didn’t seem right.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.