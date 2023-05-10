While it’s not unusual to add a little something to provide a little zest to a salad, one Newport man allegedly took it too far as methamphetamine is not your garden variety salad accompaniment.
Newport Police Department Patrolman Alex Reese responded Saturday to Newport Medical Center where Angela Haney stated her boyfriend, Gomer Sanderson, 53, had purchased a salad from a local establishment, but something didn’t seem right.
Haney, according to Reese’s report, said the salad tasted real salty and she stated Sanderson told her that he was sorry and had put something in the salad, but would not tell her what. That is when she said she went to the emergency room to get checked out.
Newport Medical Center staff, per Reese’s report, advised they did do a drug test on Haney and that she tested positive for methamphetamine. Haney agreed to provide a written statement.
In her statement, which is summarized in Reese’s report, she stated she was hanging out with Sanderson and went to get a salad to take to his house.
She continues: I went to the bathroom while he was dividing the salad between us two, and getting it on the plate. While eating, I noticed it tasted very salty and bitter. I had ate part of the food because I did not think anything about it. Afterwards, we were laying down to take a nap. He kept apologizing over and over for 10 minutes. He said “I did it. I put it in your salad.” I asked him what he put in my salad. He would not tell me, he just kept saying “I did it.” I asked if I needed to go to the ER and he did not say yes or no, he just said “do I need to take you?” I told him that I needed to go to the bathroom. I was scared at that point and grabbed what I could and went out the door. I walked to the store and called a friend to pick me up, because I was scared. I went to the ER and I tested positive for meth and I do not do drugs.
Reese gave Haney a victim rights sheet and she was advised how to obtain an order of protection.
According to the report, Sanderson told Reese he had done methamphetamine last night and admitted he put methamphetamine in the salad they were eating.
Reese reports he went back to Newport Medical Center a few hours after Sanderson was admitted, however, it is not indicated in the report why Sanderson was admitted. Medical staff advised Sanderson was released once Reese went back to check on him.
Sanderson was then placed under arrest, charged with domestic assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
