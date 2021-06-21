The Cocke County Farm Bureau Board of Directors were honored to award Cosby High School seniors Phoebe Grooms and Dakota Blankenship scholarships to help further their college education in the field of Agriculture.
The graduates joined board members at a recent meeting where they were presented their scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.
