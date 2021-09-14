The COVID-19 pandemic has put stress on all facets of the medical system including First Call Ambulance Service. First Call has handled COVID transfers on top of regular medical calls throughout the pandemic.
Lindsay Ellison, First Call General Manager, said the service is currently in need of ambulance drivers.
She spoke to members of the Public Safety Committee about the issue Monday evening.
“Staffing has been a huge issue nationwide, but we have been very fortunate until now,” Ellison said. “We are not losing employees, they are just tied up on calls waiting at the hospital.”
Ellison said the lack of bed space at hospitals across the state has led to long wait times for patients facing routine and even serious medical issues.
She said that Newport Medical recently had 16 beds available, but 19 patients were brought in for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.