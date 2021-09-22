The Cocke County Clerk’s office will be closed for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness.
Shalee' McClure, County Clerk, made the move to protect members of the public, as well as other courthouse employees.
McClure apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding.
In an emergency, Sevier, Jefferson, Greene and Hamblen County Clerk’s offices have graciously offered to assist Cocke County residents with time sensitive matters.
The Cocke County office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.