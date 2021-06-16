NEWPORT—“Pawsitive Changes” certainly can describe the Friends of the Animal Shelter, located at 420 Humane Road.
Board President, Alison Chiaradio and Vice President, Sara Kenney came up with an idea that would change the entrance and get the community involved as well. The idea was simple and cost effective. Wooden fence panels with hand painted murals would be attached to the chain link fencing that borders the entrance to the facility.
The shelter invites everyone to come by to see the new entrance and come buy some thrift store items while saying hello to the amazing animals in their care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.