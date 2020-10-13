HARTFORD—Exciting opportunities are on the horizon for the beautiful mountain towns of Hartford and Townsend, also known as the whitewater rafting and tubing hubs of the Great Smoky Mountains.
The Clayton family and J Moore of Salubrious Farms LLC recently acquired hundreds of acres, along with beloved outdoor adventure provider- the Smoky Mountain River Rat Tubing and Whitewater- and another local favorite, the Burger Master.
Over the last decade, Hartford has grown to become one of the most popular whitewater rafting destinations in the U.S., drawing rafting-enthusiasts from around the globe.
In fact, River Rat Whitewater recently ranked among the top 10% of attractions worldwide on Tripadvisor and has maintained their five-star rating for seven years in a row.
Previous owners Wayne and Jennifer Duerer, along with Shannon and Shannan Skidmore, have made River Rat Whitewater, River Rat Tubing, and the Burger Master everything that they are today.
“We’re excited to see how the River Rat evolves and how they develop the outdoors experience overall in both Hartford and Townsend. We look forward to working with the Clayton and Moore families,” said Jennifer Duerer.
Though they transferred ownership of these businesses, you will still find the Duerers and Skidmores onsite as Salubrious Farms continues their tradition of improving river-bound fun for the whole family in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Kevin, Chelly, and J are pursuing their passion for the natural world through their acquisition of Smoky Mountain River Rat, its sister companies, and acres of additional land with sights on cultivating the area’s outdoor activity landscape for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.
