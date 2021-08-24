COCKE COUNTY—Over the weekend, the county broke December’s record for new cases reported in a day, with 87 cases reported on August 20. From August 16 through 22, there were 407 COVID cases reported in Cocke County alone.
The county’s overall case total has reached just under 5,500 cases.
The state reports over 600 active cases in Cocke County as of August 23, which is the highest active case total at publishing time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccination rates in the county are still slowly climbing, with 44.95% of the county having received their first dose. A total of 39.78% of residents are fully vaccinated.
