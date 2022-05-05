Calls for tougher penalties and faster punishment colored the victim’s rights ceremony held on the courthouse lawn last Friday. The event, hosted by District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, put focus on the victims of violent crimes, honors their loved ones, and attempted to acknowledge that sometimes justice alone can not account for the damages perpetrated against them.
The ceremony, which takes part on National Victims Rights Week, has been ongoing since Dunn was first elected to the post in 2006. A number of different agencies and organization across the 4th Judicial District were represented at the ceremony, attended by every civic leader and officer in Cocke County, in support of families and direct victims of violent crime.
Pastor Sam Hayes of Grace Baptist Church in Sevierville delivered the invocation, followed by a proclamation from Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III and signed by County Mayor Crystal Ottinger.
See the full story and photos in the weekend edition of the Newport Plain Talk.
