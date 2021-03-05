JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office transport officer was injured in a crash on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol report identified the officer as 49-year-old Rea Eidson.
According to the report, Eidson was transporting a female inmate to the Cocke County Jail when she had to brake to avoid hitting another vehicle that had slowed to avoid a tire that was in the roadway.
When Eidson braked, she moved into another lane of traffic in front of a 2009 Thomas Transit Bus.
The bus crashed into the rear of Eidson’s vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and travel into the median.
Eidson was airlifted to UT Medical Center for treatment, but has since been released.
The female inmate and driver of the bus were uninjured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.